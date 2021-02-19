Bengsch, Gordon

FOND DU LAC - Gordon Lee Bengsch, age 86, passed away at Edenbrook of Fond du Lac on Feb. 18, 2021.

He was born on April 23, 1934, to Herman C. and Nina (Sharpe) Bengsch in Marquette County, Wis. Gordon graduated from Westfield Union Free High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He married June Smith on Nov. 7, 1953, and they had a son, Bob.

Gordon was an old car enthusiast and sang with the Ripon Harmony Kings barbershop chorus. He attended Edgewood Community Church, Waupun.

Gordon is survived by his son, Bob (Sherry) of Waupun; grandson, Adam (Jennifer); granddaughter, Sara; and great-grandchildren, Carissa, Karley, Brody, Bailey and Brianna. He is also survived by his brother, Donald; two sisters-in-law, Verla Bengsch and Judy Larson; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, David (Sarah) Smith; his beloved wife of 60 years, June; sister, Verna (Dale) Peterson; brother, Eldon (Joyce) Bengsch; sister-in-law, Patty Bengsch; brother-in-law, LeRoy Larson; niece, Debra Doherty; and two nephews, David Peterson and Donald Bengsch Jr.

The visitation for Gordon will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21 at EDGEWOOD COMMUNITY CHURCH, 201 Edgewood Drive, Waupun.