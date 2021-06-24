Bengtson, Alan B.

BEAVER DAM - Alan B. Bengtson, age 78, of Beaver Dam, Wis. (formally of Markesan), passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home after battling cancer.

Al was born May 26, 1943, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Alver and Helen (Nelson) Bengtson. He attended Rockford East High School. On Sept. 16, 1961, he married the love of his life, Rubena "Bea" McCulley, at the Presbyterian Church in the Kishwaukee Forest Preserve, Rockford.

In 1975 Al and Bea moved the family from Rockford to Markesan, Wis., where they owned and operated a dime store, along with other businesses. After these businesses closed, he worked with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Al's favorite job was working for the U.S. Post Office as a rural letter carrier on Route 2 for Markesan. He retired from the USPS in 2012 after 33 years of service.