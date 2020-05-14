Benike, Audrey

Audrey was always interested in advocating for the needs of the elderly. She served as the chair of the Beaver Dam Senior Citizens' Organization and eventually served on the town's Commission on Aging. As interest in the organization's offerings grew within the aging population, the need for a dedicated location became apparent. She worked tirelessly to establish the Beaver Dam Senior Citizen Center and served as its first director. With graciousness and care she ensured that seniors had a safe and welcoming environment with a myriad of fun, engaging, and worthwhile activities. An unfortunate disagreement with town management precipitated her resignation; she left a job and people she had grown to love. That experience did afford her a job with the University of Wisconsin-Extension where she developed programs, workshops and training sessions for senior center directors throughout the state.