Benike, Audrey

BEAVER DAM - Audrey Benike, age 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Ralph Young and Eleanora (Abler) Young. She met Eugene (Gene) Benike and they married in 1949, enjoying a romance that lasted a lifetime.
Audrey was always interested in advocating for the needs of the elderly. She served as the chair of the Beaver Dam Senior Citizens' Organization and eventually served on the town's Commission on Aging. As interest in the organization's offerings grew within the aging population, the need for a dedicated location became apparent. She worked tirelessly to establish the Beaver Dam Senior Citizen Center and served as its first director. With graciousness and care she ensured that seniors had a safe and welcoming environment with a myriad of fun, engaging, and worthwhile activities. An unfortunate disagreement with town management precipitated her resignation; she left a job and people she had grown to love. That experience did afford her a job with the University of Wisconsin-Extension where she developed programs, workshops and training sessions for senior center directors throughout the state.
She was a voracious reader, avid sports fan, and an enthusiastic card player. She was an accomplished seamstress and excelled at handcrafts of crocheting, knitting and embroidery. She shared all of these skills as a Girl Scout leader. Audrey was a collector of beautiful things and a lover of animals.
She is survived by her son, Scott, of Columbus; daughter, Claudia, of Red Bluff, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Sharon Hooks of Beaver Dam. Honoring Audrey's wishes, a private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life.
If desired, memorials in Audrey's name may be directed to Mutts with a Mission or the Humane Society.
No one was around when it happened. There was no applause or congratulations. No one thanked her or praised her. No one noticed a thing. Like a leaf falling from a tree, she just let go. There was no effort. There was no struggle. It wasn't good and it wasn't bad. It was what it was, and it is just that. In the space of letting go, she let it all be. A small smile came over her face. A light breeze blew through her. And the sun and the moon shone forevermore……
From: She Let Go by Rev Safire Rose and Ernest Holmes
