Jan. 8, 1981—April 19, 2022

PARDEEVILLE—Benjamin “Ben” Alan Paul, 41, of Pardeeville, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born January 8, 1981 to Douglas and Ruth (Kalepp) Paul.

Ben was a 1999 graduate of Pardeeville High School who participated in the baseball and football programs. He joined the marketing class and was instrumental in helping set up the first ever school store and also was a DECA member. After high school, Ben enrolled at MATC in Madison, studying marketing and business. Ben had worked for US Cellular and AT&T in Madison. Later moving to Maryland and working for Verizon.

Recently, Ben returned to Wisconsin, working at Grande Cheese in Wyocena and then moving to Madison and working for FedEx. Ben loved to cook while working at local restaurants such as the Levee, Crossroads, and Petro. His interests included bowling, fishing, camping, and lots of travel. He especially enjoyed the annual family trip to Eagle River. Ben was also a passionate fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. Ben recently lost his special sidekick and buddy Teagan.

Survivors include his parents: Doug and Ruth; brothers: Brian (Brenda), Bruce (Tabitha), and Brent (Tammy); nieces and nephews: Elizabeth, Brandon, Cody, Jackson, Matthew, Logan, Ashley, and Crystal, many great nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Lester and Myrtle Paul and Fred and Marion Kalepp.

Memorial service will be held Thursday, April 28 at 5:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. James Plocher officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Inurnment will be held at Marcellon Cemetery. Ben’s kindness and loving heart for his family and friends will be sorely missed. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.