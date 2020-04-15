Benjamin E. Burrie, 79, Kendall

Benjamin E. Burrie, age 79, of Kendall, Wis. died on April 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 28, 1940, to Benjamin and Loretta (Phillips) Burrie in Waukesha, Wis. Benjamin worked as a Petroleum supervisor for Warren Oil and Scott Oil. On Feb. 11, 1961, he married Deedre Nelson at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Waukesha. Benjamin and Dedree lived in Waukesha for many years and moved to Kendall in 2005.
Benjamin enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed traveling out west and to Canada with his wife.
Benjamin is survived by a Son, Kevin Burrie, Daughter, DeeAnn Kirby, Brother, Dave Burrie, and 2 Grandsons, Shane M. Kirby and Logan Kirby. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deedre; son, Ben Burrie, Jr.; and brother, Bill Burrie.
A Private Family Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St), New Lisbon, Wis., with Rev. Jim Gerth, officiating.
The HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.harefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)