NECEDAH - Benjamin Richard Goetz, 63, formerly of Necedah, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.
He was born July 8, 1956, in Tuscola, Ill., son of the late Gerald Francis Goetz and Betty Jane Peterson Goetz. He is survived by his sister, Jane; and brother-in-law, Henry Sibenaller of Greensburg, Pa.; niece, Sara; and her husband, Garrett Grindle of Pittsburgh, Pa.; uncle, Lowell Renshaw, of Columbus, Ind.; as well as a number of cousins.
Ben graduated from Necedah High School in 1975 and received a Certificate in Food Preparation from Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in Lacrosse in 1977. For 28 years, he was employed as a general laborer with Necedah Pallet Factory.
Since high school, Ben was a daily runner and enjoyed participating in local, regional and national marathons, half marathons and 5K races. He ran in the Chicago Marathon and multiple times in the San Diego ‘Rock and Roll’ Marathon. As an avid Wisconsin Badgers fan, Ben’s favorite color was red and most items of clothing included a Badger logo. He most enjoyed traveling to Madison to attend football games with friends and coworkers and running in the annual Crazy Legs Classic. Throughout the years, he enjoyed great success deer hunting in the woods around Necedah.
Ben was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Necedah where he sang in the choir and baked pies for the annual hunter’s dinner. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.– 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah followed by the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
