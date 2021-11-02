Benson, Garfield H. "Gary"

BEAVER DAM - Garfield H. "Gary" Benson, 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of life for Gary will be held at a later date.

Garfield was born in June of 1944, the son of Howard and Sally (Stone) Benson in Chicago, Ill. On May 3, 1980, he was united in marriage to Jill Hembel in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Gary grew up in Sister Bay, Wis., and graduated from Gilbraltar High School in Fish Creek, Wis., Class of '62. He was a 1966 graduate of Carroll College in Waukesha. He later completed his master's in English education at UW-Milwaukee. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1968–1970, with duty in the 67th Engineering Company in Vung Tau, Vietnam. Gary was an English and history teacher with the Grafton School District for 10 years. He later became a field service engineer for Allis Chalmers in West Allis, which became AC Equipment Services and then Siemens, where he managed many different departments and retired as a director.