Bentley, Robert "Bob"
Bentley, Robert "Bob"

WAUPUN - Robert “Bob” Bentley, 85, of Waupun, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Due to COVID19, funeral arrangements are pending with Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.

