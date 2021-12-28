Bentz, Edward "Dick"

Dick was born March 15, 1934, in the town of Summit in Juneau County, the son of Edward and Lela Brandt Bentz. Dick was raised on the family farm in Wonewoc, Wis. In 1949, the family moved to Waupun. On May 30, 1959, Dick married Elaine Hammer in Beaver Dam. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun, where they lived all their married lives. Dick and Elaine owned Bentz Shell Service in Waupun for many years and passed the business to their son, Rick Bentz and his wife, Sue. Dick and Elaine enjoyed traveling together to various areas of the United States. Dick was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served four years, with most of his time spent with the Army Honor Guard.