Berberich, Walter William "Willy"

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Susan M. Doyle on April 4, 1970, until she passed on July 22, 2007. Today, they are re-united again. Wally was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor. He loved to cook, work on cars and go to tractor pulls. Wally was the type of person to give you the shirt off his back, asking nothing in return. He was a man of simple means, but lived his life to the fullest by taking care of his grandson, Daniel. He took care of Daniel most of his life. Daniel meant the world to Wally. He will be missed by all who knew him. The world will be a bit darker now, knowing you are gone.