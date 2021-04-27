Beres, Walter C. Jr.

PORTAGE – Walter C. Beres Jr., age 86, passed away peacefully at Hamilton Park Place in Portage on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Walter was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Chicago, Ill., the son of Walter Sr. and Sophie Beres. He married Marian Mysliwiec on Oct. 1, 1960. Walter had been active in the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and was an Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Beres of Portage; children, Sharon Campbell of Portage, Susan (Charles) Cleary of Hoffman Estates, Ill., and Vicki Beres of Portage; sister, Dolores Thiessen of Sun City, Calif.; grandchildren, Katie and Joshua Ruane; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Walter's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walter's honor to the Boy Scouts of America.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hamilton Park Place and St. Croix Hospice for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.