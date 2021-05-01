Berger, Beverly J.

Beverly was born in Ripon on Feb. 3, 1937, the daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Thiel) Thiem. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Ripon. She graduated from Ripon High School before attending Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where she obtained her teaching degree in 1958. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was united in marriage to her husband, Kenneth Berger, whom she spent 42 years married to until his death on May 8, 2007. She taught in various different schools and spent many years as a substitute teacher in Green Lake and Princeton. Beverly enjoyed traveling, and could often be found reading and spending time in the outdoors. She always had time for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and truly loved and cherished them with all of her heart.