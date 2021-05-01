Berger, Beverly J.

MARKESAN/RIPON - Beverly J. Berger, age 84, of Markesan and formerly of Ripon, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Markesan Resident Home.
Beverly was born in Ripon on Feb. 3, 1937, the daughter of Herbert and Mildred (Thiel) Thiem. She was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Ripon. She graduated from Ripon High School before attending Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where she obtained her teaching degree in 1958. On Sept. 5, 1964, she was united in marriage to her husband, Kenneth Berger, whom she spent 42 years married to until his death on May 8, 2007. She taught in various different schools and spent many years as a substitute teacher in Green Lake and Princeton. Beverly enjoyed traveling, and could often be found reading and spending time in the outdoors. She always had time for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and truly loved and cherished them with all of her heart.
Beverly is survived by her children, Cindy (Randy Waterworth) Berger of Randolph, and Alan (Jaelynn) Berger of Ripon; grandchildren, Ryan (Amber) Wyskochil, Cody Berger, Krista (Jodica) Rupp, Alyssa (Josh) Lanaghan, and Alecia (Willie Brisky) Berger; great-grandchildren, Kierra and Parker Rupp, Caden and Carter Wyskochil, and Blayne Brisky; step-great-grandchildren, Dakota and McKenna Rupp, and Jack Brisky; sisters-in-law, Sandy and Arlene Thiem; and further survived by other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; brothers, Herbie and Donald Thiem; and other relatives.
In honoring her wishes, private family services for Beverly will be held.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services. 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)