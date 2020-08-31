Bergman, Carolyn "Carrie"

Carolyn married Edward Bergman on Sept. 26, 1964 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. They settled in Stevens Point in the mid 1970's and established their business, Bergman Builders. Together they also built and managed several rental properties. After building hundreds of homes in the Stevens Point area, Carolyn and Ed retired in 2005 but continued to work part-time for their son, Kurt. Carolyn enjoyed travelling the United States with her family in their motor home. More recently, Carolyn and Ed travelled to Europe several times to visit their son, Brian, and also enjoyed several cruises and bus trips with friends. There were many trips to casinos where Carolyn loved to play slot machines telling her children she was spending their inheritance. Carolyn also loved gardening, grew many of her own vegetables, and had beautiful flower beds throughout her yard.