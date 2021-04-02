Bergren, Patricia Mae (Bohm)

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. - Patricia Mae (Bohm) Bergren passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Pound Ridge, N.Y. She was 88 years old.
She is the beloved mother of son, Erik Bergren; daughters, Elizabeth Bergren and Kristin (Bergren) Templin; and son-in-law, Roger Templin. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Glory Ann Kurtz; nieces, Wendy, Patty, Lindi, and Angie of Spokane, Wash.; and nephews, Steve Schroeder and Chuck Dickinson. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Gaylan Charles Bergren; and sister, Elizabeth (Bohm) Schroeder.
Patricia ("Patty") was born to Martin and Edna Bohm on July 3, 1932, in Neillsville, Wis. Growing up in Portage, Wis., she and her sister assisted their parents with their family-owned grocery store, Bohm Fresh Foods.
A 1950 graduate of Portage High School, Patricia was former "Miss Portage" during the centennial celebration and "Miss Wisconsin" runner-up in 1953.
She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where she studied music and played violin in the St. Olaf Orchestra. She transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison her senior year and graduated in 1955 with a B.A. in art education.
After graduation, she moved to Chicago and taught art for the Rockland County School District of Illinois. After teaching for several years, she became spokesperson and expert home economist for the National Livestock and Meat Board of Chicago. Traveling to local and national broadcast TV stations, she demonstrated menu and food preparation on the air. Her job also involved giving cooking demonstrations at many high schools, universities, and cooking schools around the country.
Patricia moved to New York City in 1960, where she was Senior Vice President at the global public relations and advertising firm, Burson-Marsteller. Later she helped establish and run Phillips Communications, also headquartered in Manhattan. Over the next 15 years she worked on many national public relations campaigns, including Pet Carnation Milk, California Artichokes, Brussel Sprouts Growers Association, and Domino Liquid Brown Sugar.
A Pound Ridge, N.Y., resident for over 48 years, Patricia served as President of the Pound Ridge Republican Club, was a long-time patron of the Pound Ridge Library, and a member of both Pound Ridge Community Church and St. Michael's Lutheran Church in New Canaan, Conn. She also swam laps and participated in weekly senior programs at the YMCA of New Canaan.
Patricia was an avid equestrian and, along with her family, owned and raised many horses over the years. She was a member of N.J. Essex and Spring Valley Hunt Clubs, and was co-founder and president of the Running Fox Pony Club of Bedford and Pound Ridge, NY.
After retiring from public relations in the mid-'80s, Patricia enjoyed a distinguished career as a journalist writing columns and feature articles for the Patent Trader (now The Record Review), Spotlight Magazine (Westchester Magazine) and many special-interest publications. Patricia loved teaching art to children of all ages, and she continued to substitute teach at Katonah-Lewisboro (John Jay), Stamford (Rippowam Cisqua) School Districts, and New Canaan (CT) Middle School.
Services to honor Patricia's life in Pound Ridge will be private. She will remain always in our hearts and may she Rest In Peace. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, New Canaan, Conn.
View the Portage Daily Register's 2011 interview with Patricia Bohm Bergren at https://www.wiscnews.com/portagedailyregister/news/portage-native-was-living-in-manhattan-on-sept-11-2001/article_13fca30a-da9e-11e0-9f2a-001cc4c002e0.html.
