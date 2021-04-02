Bergren, Patricia Mae (Bohm)

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. - Patricia Mae (Bohm) Bergren passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home in Pound Ridge, N.Y. She was 88 years old.

She is the beloved mother of son, Erik Bergren; daughters, Elizabeth Bergren and Kristin (Bergren) Templin; and son-in-law, Roger Templin. She is further survived by sister-in-law, Glory Ann Kurtz; nieces, Wendy, Patty, Lindi, and Angie of Spokane, Wash.; and nephews, Steve Schroeder and Chuck Dickinson. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Gaylan Charles Bergren; and sister, Elizabeth (Bohm) Schroeder.

Patricia ("Patty") was born to Martin and Edna Bohm on July 3, 1932, in Neillsville, Wis. Growing up in Portage, Wis., she and her sister assisted their parents with their family-owned grocery store, Bohm Fresh Foods.

A 1950 graduate of Portage High School, Patricia was former "Miss Portage" during the centennial celebration and "Miss Wisconsin" runner-up in 1953.

She attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where she studied music and played violin in the St. Olaf Orchestra. She transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Madison her senior year and graduated in 1955 with a B.A. in art education.