Bergstrom, Corey

PORTLAND, Ore. / PORTAGE - Our beloved Corey Edward Bergstrom passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2020, at the age of 33. Corey was born in Duluth, Minn., on Nov. 12, 1986, to Patrick and Barbara Bergstrom. The family moved to Sun Prairie, Wis., and then on to Portage, Wis., where Corey spent most of his childhood enjoying bonfires by the river and four-wheeling through the woods. He attended college at UW-Whitewater, earning a degree in accounting. Corey later moved across the country to start a life in the small mountain town of Quincy, Calif., and later in Portland, Ore. He loved the outdoors, especially the Pacific Northwest. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted person who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. He would stay up late talking about life and had a way of making people feel special.