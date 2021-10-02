Berkevich, John W.

BEAVER DAM - John W. Berkevich, age 80, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home on Friday at 6 p.m., with Father Will Arnold officiating.

John William Berkevich was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Valeria (Bartus) Berkevich. He was united in marriage with Mary Margaret Kolstad on Sept. 10, 1960, in Fond du Lac, Wis. John worked as a building and repair technician at John Deere in Horicon for 31 years, retiring in December of 1995. He was heavily involved with Boy Scouts for many years where he was a Weblow Leader, Cub Master, and Assistant Scout Master. In retirement, John taught drivers ed for about six years. He enjoyed wood working, hunting and fishing. John was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan.