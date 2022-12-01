Aug. 4, 1946—Nov. 25, 2022

HANOVER, PA—Bernadette “Beany” Agnes Koschoreck, 76, of Hanover, PA and formerly of Merrimac, WI passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Friday, November 25, 2022.

Bernadette was born in Chicago, IL on August 4, 1946, to Stanley and Agatha (Wantroba) Gajda.

She married Howard “Skip” Robert Koschoreck on August 26, 1978, and they spent 44 years together.

Bernadette worked at CNA Insurance in Chicago for 22 years, then as the Mayor’s Assistant for the City of Baraboo.

Beany is survived by her husband Howard; sisters: Karen Twardy of Lexington, KY and Linda Krekeler of Lafayette, IN; children: Jon Eli Koschoreck of New Oxford, PA and Lizabeth Sayre Koschoreck of Berea, KY; granddaughter, Minerva Koschoreck; dear cousins: William Sowinski of Chicago, IL and MaryAnne Casey of Cedar Rapids, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

No formal service is planned, but her son Jon provides this remembrance:

My mom was the best of us. Bernadette Agnes Koschoreck passed away on Thanksgiving night.

I have been trying to sum up my mother and we all know that it’s impossible to do that for any human being, but I think I have come close.

She gave.

There isn’t a single family member or friend that doesn’t know that, but perhaps we all forget a little just how special it truly was.

She gave.

My mom and dad’s home was always open for friends to sleep over, have dinner, play games, or go on camping trips and full on family vacations with us. You were always welcome to be part of our family, for a meal, a night, a week-long trip, or for your entire life if you so chose. Even into adulthood, the holiday doors were open to our friends and family and plenty of food, drink and Christmas presents were waiting.

She gave.

She sent you cards for your birthday, Christmas, or personal milestones. She called you to just say hello and catch up. She wanted to stay connected.

She mailed you hand-crocheted blankets and even made ones for friends of yours whom she didn’t know.

She gave.

Heck, she even gave the bank tellers Christmas presents, and would tip the garbage men.

I selfishly always hoped that no relative would pass away on a holiday, because then that holiday would be in some way marred by the loss of that person.

So, when my mom left us on Thanksgiving night I already felt the dread that I would have a tough time celebrating next year. Then, I came to realize that if she had to go, she left on the perfect night. It was a night of giving thanks and a night where she gave us one last dinner.

Even then, She gave.

She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother and above all else, she was a friend to you. We would all be better human beings if we held a little more Beany in our hearts and shared it with others. I think that is the latest new thing she has given to me. Her generosity of heart and spirit was always present, even if you did not reciprocate.

Now that she has passed, Liz and myself, my dad, my wife Lindsay, and our daughter Minnie need your help. I know I can’t do it on my own. That generosity of heart and spirit needs to remain present in this world. We need you to be part of that in your own way. There are not many like my mother, but perhaps many can bring and keep part of her light in this world.

She kept no closed doors. She held only open arms.

She was a bringer of light.

She is a bringer of light.

She remains.