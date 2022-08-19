June 20, 1936—Aug. 14, 2022

YAKIMA, WA—Bernard Arthur Colligan, 86, died August 14, 2022 at Living Care Retirement Community in Yakima, WA. He was born June 20, 1936 in Beaver Dam, WI, the son of Bernard E. and Mildred Colligan. Bernie graduated from Beaver Dam High School Class of 1954.

Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. After his duty with the Marines he married Jacqueline E. Merritt on August 31, 1957. After marrying Jackie he enlisted in the Army and moved o Alexandria, VA. They had three children, Elizabeth, Heather and Shawn. They later divorced and he married Glenva Hill on April 7, 1979.

Bernie was the Police Chief in several cities, Elkhorn, WI—North Platte, NE – Richland, WA and Bothell, WA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jim Pearson and many extended family members. Surviving in addition to his wife Glenva Colligan; are his daughters: Elizabeth Chappell (Clemment) of Opelika, AL, Heather Miller (Warren) of Holdrege, NE; son, Shawn Colligan of Selah, WA; and step son Douglas Bedwell of Auburn, WA; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

There will be no service as his family will honor his wishes of cremation.