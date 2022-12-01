July 27, 1936—Nov. 19, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Bernard (Bernie) Lee Bennett Sr., age 86 of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home.

A Memorial service will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00AM at Picha Funeral Home – Wisconsin Dells, with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30AM until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery following the service.

Bernie was born July 27, 1936 in Wisconsin the son of Bernard and Frieda (Birkholz) Bennett. He married the love of his life Barbara Ann Cary on August 5, 1961 at the United Presbyterian Church and the couple enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage together. He worked in sales his entire career before retiring.

Bernie was a renowned joke and storyteller. Practical jokes and pranks he perpetrated with glee. He was a Golden Gloves boxer, dancer, bowler, hunter, and collector. Bernie coached Little League, taught Sunday School, was a Church Council member for Bethany Lutheran Church, and started “The Bennett Bash”. A yearly event for family and friends that has been going on for 36 years and counting.

He was a published poet, authored the children’s book “The Lesson”, and wrote an Alamac for his high school class. Bernie enjoyed playing cards and board games. He even created the game he named “Space Race, the Board Game”. Bernie was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on different Wisconsin Teams such as the Badgers, Bucks, and Packers; he even was a big Chicago Cubs fan.

Most importantly to Bernie was family; even more important was his grandchildren, and he made sure that they all knew he loved them very much. He also had a love for dogs which were part of his extended family.

Bernie is survived by his wife Barb; two sons: Bernard Jr. and Bradley (Sara) Bennett; his three grandchildren: Sarah, Bailey, and Nathan; his two great-grandchildren: Savannah and Hunter. Also survived by his daughter-in-law Cindy Bennett; brother Marvin (Barb); brother-in-law Bill (Bev Pestel) Cary; his sister Delores (Jim) Murray; and two sister-in-law’s: Lou Bennett and Becky Bennett. Bernie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bernie is preceded in death by his parents; two sons Bruce and Brian; brothers: Robert, Virgil, and Charles; and a sister-in-law Mary Bennett.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin is assisting the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884