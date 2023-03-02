June 22, 1931—Feb. 23, 2023

MAUSTON—Bernard Charles “Bud” Miller, age 91, of rural Mauston, WI passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn and Father John A. Potaczek co-celebrating. Following the Mass, military honors will be held in front of the church. Burial will be at Rose Cemetery.

Visitation was held at the Conway Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by the Rosary and Wednesday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. and then procede to the Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m.

Bud was born June 22, 1931 the fourth of five children of Charles and Esther (Hagen) Miller at home in Summit Township and attended the Sarnow Country School. Bernard worked for a time at area farms, and later worked at Ray-o-vac in Wonewoc until he enlisted into the U.S. Navy on Dec. 28, 1950.

He served during the Korean War as a Signalman on the Minesweeper U.S.S. Epping Forest and achieved the rank of Quartermaster 3rd Class. He enjoyed sharing with everyone how the crew was overjoyed when the announcement came over the ships loudspeakers that the Korean War was over. In addition to an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Navy, Bud received the Navy Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with Five Stars, National Defense Service Medal, and The United Nations Service Medal.

Bud returned to military service with the U.S. National Guard and received an Honorable Discharge in 1966. He married Frances Treml in September of 1957 and they settled in Hustler, WI where Bud began working as a butter maker.

In 1960 he began operating the Transport Gas Station in Lyndon Station and worked at Badger Ordnance in Baraboo. In 1977 he and Frances bought Millers Grocery Store in Lyndon Station which the family still operates.

Bud was a proud member of the Maurice C. Havey V.F.W. Post 5970 in Lyndon Station, The American Legion Post 81 in Mauston, Juneau County Farm Bureau, the Lyndon Station Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, Mauston F.F.A. Alumni, Blackhawk 4-H Leader, Mauston Wrestling Club, and was inducted into the M.H.S. Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was also a Lyndon Station Parkfest Parade Marshall and Vice President of the U.S.S. Weiss APD 135 Association.

Bud is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances; sons: Kenneth (Rochelle), Carl, David (Peggy), Mark (Andrea), Daniel, and Thomas (Ashley); daughters: Joan (Dr. Mick) McCormick, Anita (Ronald) Dresen and Ann (John) Hersil; a sister, Laura Friske; and sister-in-law, Joanne (Al) Ballering; 23 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Clarence and Rheinhart (Wilma); sister, Bernice (Erickson); and son-in-law, Robert Holig; nieces: Heather Treml and Sandy Miller; and nephew, Jason Friske.

Bud will be remembered for his enduring love for his wife and family and as a proud patriotic American.

