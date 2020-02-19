Bernard John Langland, 73, New Lisbon

NEW LISBON - Bernard John Langland, age 73, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at UW Hospital, Madison.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the VFW, 147 Oak Street, Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with a brief service held at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Kevin Meinke officiating. Euchre playing and fellowship meal to follow.
Bernie was born October 15, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois the son of Bernard and Katherine (Gerold) Langland. The Langland’s moved to a farm near Lyndon Station where they grew up. After graduation from Mauston High School in 1964, he served in the National Guard in Mauston for 6 years. In August of 1969, he married Bonnie Monroe of Hancock, WI, later on their marriage was dissolved. Bernie worked at various places, but realized his true passion when he purchased the equipment to repair radiators. Starting Bernie’s Radiator Shop, he lived and worked the rest of his life on Highway 58 in New Lisbon, also finishing with his business of maintaining and selling golf carts at Bernie’s Golf Carts. He was always there for his customers and enjoyed a good relationship with them. Bernie was mechanically inclined and had a passion for classic and muscle cars, particularly convertibles. He could find car bodies in a field and bring them back to life before they were popular. He always had a “project” vehicle going and was also a member of Wizards and Rods Car Club. He loved to read western novels. Bernie always made time to visit and enjoy family at the Langland Family Farm. They played volleyball, baseball and cards, especially euchre; a family favorite.
Bernie is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Mercer; his only grandchild, Samuel Monroe Mercer; brothers, Michael (Kenlyn), Gerold (Barb), and Peter Langland; sisters, Rose Marie (David) Singer, Marilyn Richardson, Cecelia (Dale Schultz) Langland, Nancy (Jack) Erickson; 19 Nieces and Nephews; 29 great-nieces and nephews; and 9 great-great-nieces and nephews. Bernie is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Katherine Pierce; and nephew, John Heeren.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com."608-253-7884
