Aug. 31, 1932—April 7, 2022

LAKE DELTON—Bernard John Lessner passed away at his home in Lake Delton, WI on April 7, 2022. He was 89. Bernie was born in Columbus, WI on August 31, 1932 to Teckla (Benisch) and Philip Lessner as an only child. He grew up in Sun Prairie and after graduating from high school, enlisted in the Navy serving aboard the USS Thomas E. Fraser.

After he finished his service, he returned to Sun Prairie and enrolled at Madison Area Technical College (MATC) in the carpentry program which started his life-long passion of building.

He married Elizabeth (Treige) and raised three children, Cynthia, Victoria and Bart. Also, owning and running a successful cabinet shop for over 25 years.

Bernie was active in the local Lions Club, various snowmobile clubs, poker and Euchre card clubs. Bernie loved the water and built a second home on the Wisconsin River where he enjoyed boating and water skiing.

Later in life, he retired to Lake Delton with his current wife, Bonnie (Pirkl). Bonnie and Bernie enjoyed RV-ing across the country visiting Bonnie’s daughter and Bernie’s daughter, both in Florida, as well as traveling throughout the Southwest. He was a Euchre fanatic, playing in multiple card clubs and if there wasn’t one, he started one.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lessner, Lake Delton, WI; daughters: Cindy Treige-Onofrey (Tom), Columbus, WI; Vicky Perez, Green Cove Springs, FL; son Bart Lessner, Oregon, WI; and five grandchildren: Teresa, Sara and Elena Perez and Kyle and Kailee Lessner.

Services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022. Visitation at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie from 9:00 a.m–10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.