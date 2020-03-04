Bernard Otto Vanderhoof, 75, of Mauston passed away peacefully at Madison VA hospital on Feb. 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Bernie was born June, 1944 to Bernard and Delores (Onsager) Vanderhoof in Mauston. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1963. He proudly served in the U. S. Navy from 1963 to 1967.
He married Betty Gulas at St. Patrick Church in Mauston in 1967. They made their home in Mauston where they raised three sons. Bernie began working at Farnam Sealing Systems where he was a supervisor for 25 years retiring in 2004.
Bernie loved all animals especially his buddy Sammy. One of his favorite past times was feeding birds and squirrels. He was an avid Badger, Brewers, Bucks and Packers fan. A lifetime car racing fan, he was able to race his own car winning 1987 Tracks Champion for Tomah-Sparta Speedway. One of his great joys was watching his sons & granddaughter drive Demolition Derbies. He also loved watching his grandchildren in their activities.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Betty; his sons, Bernie (Kalena) Vanderhoof, Brent (Stan Carpenter) Vanderhoof, Shane Braund, Byron (Jen Day) Vanderhoof; his grandchildren, Cierra Vanderhoof, Jayden Vanderhoof, and Hunter Vanderhoof will miss him dearly. He is further survived by his siblings, William (Betty) Vanderhoof, Donna (John) Kudlas, Mary (Larry) Bielke, and Linda Thayer; his in-laws, Mary (Ron) Kaiser, Nancy (Fred) Petrowitz, Frank (Penny) Gulas, Donna Jones and Bonnie (Otto) DeMuth and many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Frank Gulas; brother-in-law, Jeff Thayer and Richard Gulas; and a great-nephew Nicholas Buchholtz.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Christian Church, Mauston, where friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Military rites will follow the service. A light meal will follow. Interment following cremation at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the many hospitals especially the Tomah and Madison VA for their compassionate care.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
