Bernard Otto Vanderhoof, 75, of Mauston passed away peacefully at Madison VA hospital on Feb. 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Bernie was born June, 1944 to Bernard and Delores (Onsager) Vanderhoof in Mauston. He graduated from Mauston High School in 1963. He proudly served in the U. S. Navy from 1963 to 1967.

He married Betty Gulas at St. Patrick Church in Mauston in 1967. They made their home in Mauston where they raised three sons. Bernie began working at Farnam Sealing Systems where he was a supervisor for 25 years retiring in 2004.

Bernie loved all animals especially his buddy Sammy. One of his favorite past times was feeding birds and squirrels. He was an avid Badger, Brewers, Bucks and Packers fan. A lifetime car racing fan, he was able to race his own car winning 1987 Tracks Champion for Tomah-Sparta Speedway. One of his great joys was watching his sons & granddaughter drive Demolition Derbies. He also loved watching his grandchildren in their activities.

