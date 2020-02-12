Bernice A. Stump, age 84, of Portage

Bernice A. Stump, age 84, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family.
Bernice was born on March 8, 1935, in Dalton, the daughter of Walter and Alice (Klawitter) Stibb. She was the first of her family to attend high school when she achieved a perfect score on her high school entrance exam. Bernice graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1953. Throughout her life she was adventurous, obtaining a pilot’s license, riding motorcycles and parasailing in her 70’s. Bernice married Norman Stump in 2001 and together they enjoyed traveling to many locations.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Stump; her children, Myra (Bill) Coleman, Tracey (Mark) McCoy and Guy Tolle; her granddaughters, Lindsey McCoy (Aaron) Pauley and Chelsey Elizabeth McCoy; her great-grandson, Nolan Pauley; her step-children, Stanley Stump and James (Judy) Stump; her sisters, Margie Heinz, Sandy Hurst and Bonnie Stibb; six step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren; members of the Cambria High School Class of 1953, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patsy Wearne; her brother, Victor Stibb; the father of her children, Leslie Tolle; and her step-children, Norman, Jr. and Charles Stump.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 585 E. Slifer St., in Portage, with Rev. William Grimm officiating. Burial will be held at Underhill Cemetery in Packwaukee. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)