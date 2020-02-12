Bernice A. Stump, age 84, of Portage

Bernice A. Stump, age 84, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, surrounded by her family.

Bernice was born on March 8, 1935, in Dalton, the daughter of Walter and Alice (Klawitter) Stibb. She was the first of her family to attend high school when she achieved a perfect score on her high school entrance exam. Bernice graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1953. Throughout her life she was adventurous, obtaining a pilot’s license, riding motorcycles and parasailing in her 70’s. Bernice married Norman Stump in 2001 and together they enjoyed traveling to many locations.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Stump; her children, Myra (Bill) Coleman, Tracey (Mark) McCoy and Guy Tolle; her granddaughters, Lindsey McCoy (Aaron) Pauley and Chelsey Elizabeth McCoy; her great-grandson, Nolan Pauley; her step-children, Stanley Stump and James (Judy) Stump; her sisters, Margie Heinz, Sandy Hurst and Bonnie Stibb; six step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren; members of the Cambria High School Class of 1953, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patsy Wearne; her brother, Victor Stibb; the father of her children, Leslie Tolle; and her step-children, Norman, Jr. and Charles Stump.