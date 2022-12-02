Sept. 30, 1924—Nov. 30, 2022

DALTON – Bernice Brekke, age 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Markesan Resident Home.

Bernice was born September 30, 1924, in Milwaukee, WI, to Henry and Laura (Koester) Steinegger. She married Edward Brekke on September 7, 1946. She had four sons she raised in Dalton, WI.

Bernice was a member of First Congregational Church in Dalton where she was the Treasurer for 35 years. She was Secretary for their family business, Brekke Oil Company. She volunteered at the town election board, Wyocena Nursing Home, and knitted baby caps for Meriter Hospital in Madison for 28 years. Her infectious smile and positive spirit will be missed.

She is survived by her sons: LeRoy (Kay) Brekke, Dennis (Maureen) Brekke, Mark Brekke, Jay (Lynn) Brekke; seven grandsons: Daniel Brekke, Scott Brekke, Eric Brekke, Kevin Brekke, Brandon Brekke, Jonas Brekke, Aaron Brekke; three great-grandchildren: Nathan Brekke, Grant Brekke, Addison Brekke; brother, Don (Susan) Steinegger; and other family and many friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings: Betty Pritzlaf and Marion Schriehart.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lions Pride Endowment Fund of Wisconsin, Inc. Office, 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI, 54473, or prideoffice@lionspride.org.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with the Chaplain Nancy Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, in Kingston Township. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.