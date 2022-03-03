NEW LISBON—Bernice E. Erickson, age 93 of New Lisbon passed away on February 23, 2022 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

She was born January 16, 1929 to Charles and Esther (Hagen) Miller of Mauston. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Mauston and later became a member of St. Lukes Lutheran Church in New Lisbon. She was a member of St. Lukes Ladies aid. Bernice grew up in the township of Summit and attended grade school in Summit and then graduated from Wonewoc High School.

Bernice worked for the garment factory in Mauston for four years and as a waitress for nearly 50 years, where she met a lot of wonderful people. She enjoyed cooking and baking, sharing with family, country music dancing and word search books. She loved fall time, often driving through the country enjoying all the beauty that God created, but most of all the joy of being with her family.

Bernice leaves great memories to and is survived by her children: Yvonne (Bud) Rogers of New Lisbon, Wayne (Kim) of Oregan, Steve of Mauston; a sister Laura Friske of Mt. Horeb, a brother Bud Miller of Lyndon Station; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded by her parents, two brothers, Clarence and Rhienhart, a son-in-law Wesley Evans and the love of her life fiance Claude Peterson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00pm at St. Lukes Evangelical Lutheran Church (208 Allen Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the church from 11:00am until the time of service. Rev. Chip Wilke presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.