Oct. 4, 1922—Nov. 30, 2022

JUNEAU—Bernice E Haase, 100, passed away on Nov 30, 2022 at Saint Anne’s Salvatorian Campus in Milwaukee. Bernice was born on October 4, 1922 in the town of Lowell, WI, to Walter & Marie (Walsh) Haase, the second of ten children. Bernice’s work ethic began at an early age as she grew up on a dairy farm assisting her family with planting & harvesting crops, milking cows, caring for her younger siblings & keeping house. Bernice graduated from Juneau High School in 1940 as valedictorian of her class. She went on to attend Normal School, receiving her teaching degree and began teaching in 1942 in a rural school house with her younger siblings as some of her students.

Bernice worked many years for the archdiocese of Milwaukee as a Catholic school teacher & housekeeper for Father Gerard Budde & Father David Wilbur. She taught school at St . Patrick’s Catholic School during her years in Beaver Dam. Her wonderful baking talents were well known within the Milwaukee diocese. Bernice was quilter & many family members were recipients of her beautiful quilts. She made hundreds of quilts which were donated to charities. Bernice love to travel, take photos, plan & attend family gatherings. We have wonderful memories of playing Bingo annually at Ralph & Jackie’s on New Year’s Day. And of course, the prizes were hats, mittens & school supplies. In 2012 Bernice’s 90th birthday was spent walking the woods near Winter, Wisconsin looking for elk.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Margaret Haase, Marian (Cecil) Sanders, Ralph (Jackie), Robert (Marita), Jerome (Dorothy), Janet Grosskopf; and her brother-in-law Russ Selchert, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister, Jane Selchert, and brothers Howard and Richard (Lorna) Haase, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bernice was a devoted servant of our Lord and daily mass and prayer were a priority. She was a wonderful example of service to the Lord.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on December 7, 2022 at 11 AM at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyman, with Father Will Arnold celebrating. Visitation will be held at 10 AM until time of mass. Burial will be at Saint Isidore Cemetery in Clyman. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.