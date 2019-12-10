BEAVER DAM - Bernice M. Warber, age 97, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Anchor Community in Fox Lake.
Visitation for Bernice will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Bernice Margaret was born the daughter of Edmund and Mary (Weiglein) Hinkes on May 4, 1922, in Brownsville, Wis. She was a 1940 graduate of Horicon High School. Bernice worked at the shoe factory in Waupun until her marriage to Milton R. Warber on Nov. 6, 1944, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Together, they farmed for 17 years in Burnett and moved to Beaver Dam in 1959. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel in Beaver Dam and served on the Catholic Women Society and Daughters of Isabella.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her brother, Merlin Hinkes of Beaver Dam; two grandchildren, Julie and Steven, two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Berniece was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Hannah McDermott; her husband, Milton in 2018; her son, Ronald; brother, Silverieus; and her sister, Mildred.
The family would like to thank Anchor Community in Fox Lake and Agnesian Hospice for the love and care they’ve shown to Bernice during her time with them.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To make an online condolence, or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)