Aug. 4, 1929—May 11, 2022

NECEDAH—Bernice (nee Przeradzki) Karazan, age 92, of Necedah, WI, passed to eternal life at her home with her family on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born on August 4, 1929 to Walter and Mary (Poskonka) Przeradzki in Chicago, IL. She was the 4th of 7 children, and was baptized on August 6, 1929 at St. John of God Parish in Chicago.

Bernice married John Karazan on August 22, 1959. John was in the United States Air Force, and Bernice did a lot of traveling during John’s military career, living in multiple states as well as Germany.

They were married 41 years and had two daughters, Ann-Marie and Nadine. Bernice was a great cook and baker, homemaker, and her Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas dinners were enjoyed by family and friends.

She was a very caring woman and felt a vocation to help the elderly. Her Roman Catholic faith was very important to her. She enjoyed making rosaries.

Bernice was elected President of the Ladies Sodality when she lived in Germany, and she was also a religious education teacher. She promoted Divine Mercy Devotion, Our Lady of Fatima messages, especially making rosaries and sewing brown scapulars and Mary as Mystical Rose Devotion. She enjoyed reading prophecy and attending Eucharistic Adoration.

She is survived by her two daughters: Ann-Marie Karazan and Nadine Karazan; sister, Rose (Ray) O’Hara; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, Walter and Mary; and her siblings, Mary (Cecil) Nowak, Vernonica (Aleksander) Orlowski; nephew, John Orlowski, brothers, Henry (Adrienne) Pradke and Walter Pradke; and a sister, Helen (Edwin) Pacholski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Father Wesley Janowski will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.