BEAVER DAM - Bernice M. Warber, age 97, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Anchor Community in Fox Lake.

Visitation for Bernice will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

A complete obituary to follow.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To make an online condolence, or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com

