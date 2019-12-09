BEAVER DAM - Bernice M. Warber, age 97, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Anchor Community in Fox Lake.
Visitation for Bernice will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
You have free articles remaining.
A complete obituary to follow.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To make an online condolence, or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)