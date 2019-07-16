AURORA, CO - Bernie Dusso passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2019, in Aurora, CO. He was born on November 29, 1936, in Greenwood, Wisconsin, to Donald and Doris Dusso.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Dave (Cheryl), Doug (Carla) and Sue (Steve) Yaroch; grandchildren Andrew and Stephanie Dusso, Zachary (Courtney), Courtney, and Mikaley Yaroch; and his siblings Donna (Jim) Rockwell, Janis (Mike) Querner, and Roger (Denise) Dusso; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Barbara, and siblings Ken (Karen) Dusso, Margie Hesselman, Jerry Dusso, Richard Dusso, and Donnie Dusso.
Bernie graduated from Fox Lake High School and immediately after joined the U.S. Navy. He served during the end of the Korean War and continued with the reserves after he returned home. After returning to Wisconsin, he resided in Beaver Dam where he began his career at Metalfab, Inc. He continued working there for 29 ½ years before moving to Colorado. While living in Colorado, he owned B&B Maintenance and was fortunate to stay healthy and continued working up until 5 months ago.
Bernie loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed bowling, golf, and trips to Las Vegas and Wisconsin. He was a huge influence on his kids and grandkids and his legacy will continue to live on through his family.
On July 22, 2019, a visitation is scheduled from 10:15-10:45 a.m., with a funeral service to begin directly thereafter at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 19099 E Floyd Ave., Aurora, CO 80013. Interment at Fort Logan National Cemetery, will be that afternoon at 2:00 p.m., 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236.
