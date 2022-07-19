March 17, 1939—July 13, 2022

FRIENDSHIP—Berniece “Bea” V. Fosnow, age 83, of Friendship, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Gunderson Moundview Hospital in Friendship.

Bea was born in Portage on March 17, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Charlotte (Barton) Dartt. She was married to Emil L. Fosnow on December 16, 1972. Bea had worked for Brakebush for 22 years, and then worked at WalMart in Portage and Florida. She was involved with the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. Bea loved to bowl, fish and hunt. She enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Emil; her children: Doug (Nam) Anderson, Tammie (Allan) Maxwell, Wayne (Leslie) Sainsbury, Linda Green, Emil Jr. (Rita) Fosnow, and Joey Fosnow; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private.

Contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial.