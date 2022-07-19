 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berniece "Bea" V. Fosnow

  • 0
Berniece "Bea" V. Fosnow

March 17, 1939—July 13, 2022

FRIENDSHIP—Berniece “Bea” V. Fosnow, age 83, of Friendship, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Gunderson Moundview Hospital in Friendship.

Bea was born in Portage on March 17, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Charlotte (Barton) Dartt. She was married to Emil L. Fosnow on December 16, 1972. Bea had worked for Brakebush for 22 years, and then worked at WalMart in Portage and Florida. She was involved with the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. Bea loved to bowl, fish and hunt. She enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Emil; her children: Doug (Nam) Anderson, Tammie (Allan) Maxwell, Wayne (Leslie) Sainsbury, Linda Green, Emil Jr. (Rita) Fosnow, and Joey Fosnow; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com). Inurnment will be private.

Contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News