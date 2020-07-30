Berry, Janice N.

PARDEEVILLE - Janice N. Berry, 86, of rural Pardeeville passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family July 28, 2020. She was born July 31, 1933 to Thomas and Perl (Penrod) Falk in Bluffton, Ind.
She graduated from Rockcreek Highschool in Bluffton, Ind. After high school, her mother sent her to Wisconsin to stay with her sister to sway her attentions from an intended beau and instead meet the love of her life who worked on her sister's farm. She was united in marriage to Ray Berry on June 7, 1953 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bluffton. Their love and commitment to each other and family was an inspiration to many. Janice went to cosmetology school and gained her license in 1960. She owned Jan's Beauty Salon in Pardeeville until she retired. Janice worked hard in her business. She also grew her own food in her bountiful garden, freezing and canning all the bounty. Her flower beds were enjoyed by many. She is known for her “famous strawberry pie” and “roast beef dinner.”
She was also an excellent seamstress sewing clothes for her daughters and grandchildren. She made hundreds of Barbie and American Girl doll clothes for her granddaughters. She also made sure that all her great grand babies had a fleece “baby blanket” and a “carry around” blanket for when they were older.
Janice will be sadly missed by her husband Ray; children Lydia (Bruce) Milne, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and Ruthanne (Michael) Curtis, Pardeeville; grandchildren Geoffrey (Julie) Milne, Patrick (Kristin) Milne, Lacey (Andrew) Hammond, Elaine (Richard) Reiter and Aimee (James) Karls; great grandchildren, Claire, Olivia, Logan, Gwendolyn, Lily, Nora, Oliver, Natalie, and Elliott will also miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Phyllis Cobbs and brothers David and Dale Falk.
Funeral services (following social distancing and pandemic guidelines) will be held Saturday, August 1 at 3 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of services. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Heartland Hospice Care for their compassionate care of Janice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice may be made. As the saying in Janice's family goes, “We love you thiiiiiiiiiis much!” Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)