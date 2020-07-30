Berry, Janice N.

She graduated from Rockcreek Highschool in Bluffton, Ind. After high school, her mother sent her to Wisconsin to stay with her sister to sway her attentions from an intended beau and instead meet the love of her life who worked on her sister's farm. She was united in marriage to Ray Berry on June 7, 1953 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bluffton. Their love and commitment to each other and family was an inspiration to many. Janice went to cosmetology school and gained her license in 1960. She owned Jan's Beauty Salon in Pardeeville until she retired. Janice worked hard in her business. She also grew her own food in her bountiful garden, freezing and canning all the bounty. Her flower beds were enjoyed by many. She is known for her “famous strawberry pie” and “roast beef dinner.”