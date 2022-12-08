Dec. 12, 1930—Dec. 2, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Bertha Hanley was born to Mary and Joseph Zaja on December 12, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI. She passed away at age 91 peacefully Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Camillus in Wauwatosa, WI.

Bertha was preceded by her parents, seven brothers, and four sisters. She is survived by two sisters, Caroline Brzycki and Angeline Smith; also numerous nieces and nephews.

She was married to Robert Hanley, who had passed away on August 9, 1998.

Bertha was also lovingly known as Bert or Aunt Bert. She and Robert previously owned the

B & H Trout Farm/Bait Shop in Plainville. She enjoyed family, bowling, makeup and fashion.

Bertha will always be a beloved member of the Zaja family and remembered as a beautiful, loving and caring person to all who had the joy to know and love her.

She will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Have a beautiful journey Bertha. We love you.

Celebration of Life will be Friday, December 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Schaff Funeral Services, 5920 West Lincoln Ave., West Allis, WI. She will be laid to rest, Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Spring Grove Cemetery, Block 91, Lot 36, Wisconsin State Highway 23, Wisconsin Dells, WI.