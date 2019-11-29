Bertha M. Fernstaedt, age 90, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 with her family by her side. Bertha, daughter of Guy and Emma Ruter was born Feb. 16, 1929 in Illinois. She was united in marriage to Glenn W. Fernstaedt on Jan. 17, 1948; he preceded in death on Aug. 10, 1999. Together Bertha and Glenn owned the Illinois Tap in Freeport. In 1960, they moved to Prairie du Sac and owned and operated Tally Ho. She then worked for Circus City Cleaners until her retirement in 1985. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts and doing floral arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Cherie (Terry) McGraw, Karen (Richard) Zirzow, Butch (Karen) Fernstaedt; seven grandchildren, Tammy (Marty) Frey, John (Tonya) McGraw, Bill (Diego Campoverde-Cisnero) Hutter, Chris (Alison) Zirzow, Lori (Nick Noakes) Burch, Lindsey (Jeremy) Seep and Katie (Blaine Meierhofer) Fernstaedt; great-grandchildren, Carley, Brittany, Jason, Cooper, Tucker, Harley, Jakob, Jocelyn, Kaysen; as well as her sister, Elsie Hots, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends including her best friend, Jeannie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; and her brother, Wally.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
