Beryl D. (nee Stone) Pedersen, age 90, of Juneau

Beryl D. (nee Stone) Pedersen of Juneau passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 90 years. She was born June 3, 1929, in Randolph, Wis., the daughter of Gerald and Ruth (nee Ward) Stone. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Roy Pedersen on June 9, 1949, at the Methodist Church in Randolph.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Juneau. She was a member of the church choir and the Juneau United Methodist Women. She was an active member of the Rock River Radio Club holding an amateur call sign KA9BAC. Beryl was a recording secretary for the Friends of the Parks and Recreational Wild Goose Trail. She was also a volunteer at Clearview for more than 40 years. She was an avid sewer and loved to crochet, knit mittens, scarves, hats and baby sweaters.
Beryl is survived by her sons, Gary of Juneau and Michael of Horicon; one sister, Doris; and a special family friend, Wayne Kikkert.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy in 2008; and by her sisters, Donna, Lois; and brother, Warren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 9-11 a.m., at Emmanuel United Methodist, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, Wis. Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Renae Dymond will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will be at the Juneau City Cemetery.
The BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME-JUNEAU is serving the family.
Online Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com
