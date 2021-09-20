Beske, David M.

FOX LAKE—David M. Beske, 53 years, of Fox Lake, Wis. passed away peacefully into heaven on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

David was born on May 30, 1968, the son of Gerhardt and Carol (Collien) Beske in Waupun. He was baptized into Christ on June 23, 1968 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He confirmed his faith on May 16, 1982 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. David attended Waupun High School and graduated in 1986.

David was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Markesan, Wis. for most of his adult life. David served on the church council, ushered, was a choir member and served on many other committees at church. David also served on the Equity Lomira Board of Directors. He enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his nephews and niece.

David had a passion for farming and farmed for over 30 years with his brother Kevin at Beske Brothers Farms. David loved socializing and spending time with family and friends.

David is survived by his mother, Carol Beske of Fox Lake; his brothers, Steve (Aneta) Beske of Greenfield, Kevin (Sue) Beske of Markesan, and Glenn Beske of North Fond du Lac; his nephews, James Beske and Seth Beske; his niece, Jenna Beske; his aunt, Donna Beske; uncle, Arlen Schellpfeffer; other relatives and friends.