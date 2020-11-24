Beske, Virginia J.

BEAVER DAM - Virginia J. Beske, age 77, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Private family funeral services will be held. Pending the pandemic, family will be hosting a Celebration of Life the summer of 2021.

Virginia was born on Sept. 30, 1943, to the late Robert and Ella May (Stull) Kottnitz. She was united in marriage with Eugene F.L. Beske who preceded her in death in 2000. She worked in housekeeping at Hillside Hospital for 29 years before retiring in 2008. Virginia was a spit-fire and liked to have fun. She enjoyed her trips to the casinos from time to time. Her greatest love were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were truly her pride and joy.