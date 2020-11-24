Beske, Virginia J.

BEAVER DAM - Virginia J. Beske, age 77, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Private family funeral services will be held. Pending the pandemic, family will be hosting a Celebration of Life the summer of 2021.
Virginia was born on Sept. 30, 1943, to the late Robert and Ella May (Stull) Kottnitz. She was united in marriage with Eugene F.L. Beske who preceded her in death in 2000. She worked in housekeeping at Hillside Hospital for 29 years before retiring in 2008. Virginia was a spit-fire and liked to have fun. She enjoyed her trips to the casinos from time to time. Her greatest love were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they were truly her pride and joy.
Survivors include her four children, Eugene Beske, Todd Beske (Dorothy Wolfgang), Robert (Dawn) Beske, and Ella (Allen) Rupnow, all of Beaver Dam; 11 grandchildren, Thomas (Emily) Frank of Mankato, Minn., Savanah Beske (Adam Klodowski) of Beaver Dam, Andrew "AJ" Beske of Fond du Lac, Tiffany (Andy) Dickman of Juneau, Joe (Sam) Grams of Beaver Dam, Kayla Tietz (Tony Cramer) of Beaver Dam, Stacie Beske of Burnett, Chelsey (Josh) Kircher of Beaver Dam, Cory Kohn of Beaver Dam, Valarie (Danny) Bingman of Alabama, and Whitney (Derek) Conwell of Twin Lakes; seven great grandchildren, Cayden, Bella, Brantley, Caleb, Aubrey, Addison, and Patrick; seven step-great-grandchildren; her foster parents, Pat (Dick); three special friends, Debbie Loeck of Beaver Dam, Bonnie Daniels of Beaver Dam and April Schelter of Waupun; and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to niece, Linda Tucker of Fond du Lac. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Ann, Sharon, Paula, and Roberta; her brother, Dick; and a step-great-granddaughter.
If desired, memorials may be made in Virginia Beske's name to Wisconsin DAV Transportation Network DAV State Headquarters, 1253 Scheuring Road, Suite A, De Pere, WI 54114-1070 or Ronald McDonald House Charities - to make donations, mail check to 2716 Marshall Court, Madison, WI 53705.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
