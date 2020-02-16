Bessie Z. Wolfgram, 84, Poynette

POYNETTE - Bessie Z. Wolfgram, age 84, of Poynette, died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bessie was born on April 30, 1935 in Reeseville, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Zelma (Laffler) Weihert. She married Charles Walter Wolfgram on January 24, 1966. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2014. Bessie was an avid bowler, played horseshoes, enjoyed gambling, bingo and euchre. She also enjoyed polka dancing and listening to polka music. Her favorite restaurant was Trail’s Lounge in Portage.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Cheryl) Michael, Fall River, Robin (Craig Wheeler) Michael, Montello, Connie (Gary) Fredrick, Portage, and Terri Michael, Portage; step-son, Roy (Barb) Wolfgram, Poynette; grandchildren, Katherine (Eric) Weedman, Stacy Corning, Chad Holmes, Shawna Holmes, Trina (James) Gaunt, Melissa (Desmond) McKnight, Andrew Fredrick, Jonce Tolley, Joshua Tolley and Toni Tolley; step-grandchildren, Dustin and Drew Wolfgram; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marion Otto, Watertown, Sally Westphal, Reeseville, and Judy (Jim) Peschel, Waterloo; dear family friends, L.E., C.C., Lisa and Laura from Arizona; other near relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles, a sister, May Weihert, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Fredrick.

Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, with Pastor Michele Hopp officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:30 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com).