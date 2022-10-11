Dec. 22, 1961—Oct. 4, 2022

BARABOO—Betsy J. (nee Parks) Didrickson, 60, passed away at St. Clare Hospital, October 4, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born December 22, 1961 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of James and Solveig Parks.

Betsy graduated from Washington High School in Washington, IL, Class of 1980. Following graduation, she studied Germanic Languages and Literature at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned a Master’s degree in Library and Information Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1986.

Eventually settling in Baraboo, WI, Betsy worked at the International Crane Foundation for 25 years drawing people together from all over the world with her gift to tell a story that informed, entertained, and inspired others to care. An indefatigable extrovert, she was very active in the local community and forged many close friendships over the years through her incredible curiosity for all topics—especially plants, travel, and music.

Betsy was predeceased by her brother David Parks. She is survived by her former husband, Scott Didrickson; their children: Kristof Didrickson and Karli Klintworth; and her brother, Douglas Parks.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in downtown Baraboo. The family requests that people make donations in support of breast cancer research, in lieu of sending flowers.