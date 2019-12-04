Bette G. Riddlestine, 93, of rural Mauston passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at the Reedsburg Hospital.
Bette was born on March 9, 1926, in Sioux Falls, S.D., the daughter of Harold and Cecille Ketchem. She was united in marriage to Raymond Riddlestine in San Diego, Calif. on April 30, 1955.
Ray and Bette farmed in the Town of Seven Mile Creek since 1955.
Bette was active in the Mauston United Methodist Church, 4-H and FFA for many years at the Juneau County Fair. Bette had a unique ability to rehabilitate injured wildlife such as deer, raccoons, fox, badgers and many birds of prey.
Bette is survived by her best furry friend, Sara; her son, Gene (Karen) Riddlestine of Mauston; her daughter, Michelle (Larry) Tourdot of Reedsburg; her grandchildren, Dylan Riddlestine of Tomah, Katlyn (Michael) Parr of Ontario, Brent Riddlestine of Camp Douglas, Katel Riddlestine of Mauston; and great-granddaughter, Lucy Parr; and many of Ray’s family.
You have free articles remaining.
Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; and her parents; and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Mauston United Methodist Church, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite church or youth organization.
For online condolences, please go to www.crandaalfuneral.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)