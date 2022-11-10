Bettty Ann (Jay) Granger

June 3, 1946—Nov. 2, 2022

SAUK CITY—Betty Ann (Jay) Granger, 76, of Sauk City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 2, 2022. Betty was born to Vivah and John Jay in Mauston, WI on June 3, 1946. She was the 2nd to last child in a big family of 10 siblings. A family built on the legacy of love and acceptance; Betty’s legacy was real, unconditional love.

A 1964 graduate of the Mauston school system, she married the love of her life Robert Granger of New Lisbon in 1969. She prided herself on honesty, kindness, forgiveness and above all LOVE.

Her gentle, spirit filled soul was preceded in death by her husband Robert Granger, her parents John and Vivah, siblings; Wally, Kenny, John “Bud”, Veronica, Doris, Florence and Vivian along with many other loved ones. She is survived by her son, Jason (Sindee) Granger; and daughter, Jennifer (David) Martin both of Prairie du Sac; her beloved grandchildren: Kloee and Natilee Granger, Marshall, Garrison and JoElla Martin; her sister, Linda of Lyndon Station; brother, Harland of Jefferson; and best friend of 66 years, Lela Luke of Mauston; along with many other dear friends and family who will deeply miss her earthly presence.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac, WI. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8t, 2022 at the church and also on Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Betty’s name.