Dec. 13, 1937—March 6, 2023
FRIESLAND—Betty Ann (DeBoer) DeYoung, age 85, of Friesland, peacefully went home on Monday, March 6, 2023.
Betty was born on December 13, 1937, the daughter of Gerrit and Tena (Bulthuis) DeBoer. She was united in marriage to her husband, Donald DeYoung on November 2, 1956, and raised three children together.
Betty dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed taking her grandchildren camping during the summers. Betty and her husband Donald would spend their winters vacationing in Yuma, AZ. Betty also enjoyed gardening, and spending her days in her sewing room watching her favorite western shows and making quilts.
Betty is survived by her three children: Daniel (Maxine) DeYoung, Kristine (Rick) Berger, Kalleen (DeYoung) Katze; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; a brother, Gary (Chris) DeBoer; two sisters: Bernie (Al) Rouse, Norma (Dale) Van Buren; and further survived by family and friends.
Betty was proceeded in death by her husband, Donald DeYoung; her parents, Gerrit and Tena DeBoer; brother, Laverne “Pete” DeBoer; and grandson, Gerrit Fleck.
In honoring the family’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date for immediate family only.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)