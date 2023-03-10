Dec. 13, 1937—March 6, 2023

FRIESLAND—Betty Ann (DeBoer) DeYoung, age 85, of Friesland, peacefully went home on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Betty was born on December 13, 1937, the daughter of Gerrit and Tena (Bulthuis) DeBoer. She was united in marriage to her husband, Donald DeYoung on November 2, 1956, and raised three children together.

Betty dedicated her life to her family and enjoyed taking her grandchildren camping during the summers. Betty and her husband Donald would spend their winters vacationing in Yuma, AZ. Betty also enjoyed gardening, and spending her days in her sewing room watching her favorite western shows and making quilts.

Betty is survived by her three children: Daniel (Maxine) DeYoung, Kristine (Rick) Berger, Kalleen (DeYoung) Katze; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; a brother, Gary (Chris) DeBoer; two sisters: Bernie (Al) Rouse, Norma (Dale) Van Buren; and further survived by family and friends.

Betty was proceeded in death by her husband, Donald DeYoung; her parents, Gerrit and Tena DeBoer; brother, Laverne “Pete” DeBoer; and grandson, Gerrit Fleck.

In honoring the family’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date for immediate family only.

In honoring the family's wishes, a private service will be held at a later date for immediate family only.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.