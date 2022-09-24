Betty A. Thoma

Oct. 24, 1930—Sept. 21, 2022

COLUMBUS—Betty Ann Thoma, age 91, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Home Again in Columbus.

Betty was born in Dodgeville on October 24, 1930, the daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Edmunds) Leuthold. In 1948, she was united in marriage to Bob Bradley in Fall River. She was later united in marriage to Leo Thoma in Beaver Dam. They lived in Watertown and Betty worked at Lakeview Nursing Home in Beaver Dam for 11 years. Together, Leo and Betty traveled all over the United States, Mexico, and Canada. She loved her cats and enjoyed reading a good book.

A special thank you to John and Kay Stock for clean up and maintenance of the farm after Leo’s death.

Betty is survived by her children: Shari L. (Alfred) Reinders of Beaver Dam, Laurie A. Finucan of Endeavor, David L. (Linda) Bradley of Fox Lake, Robert S. (Jill) Bradley of Waupun, Richard K. (Mun) Bradley of Fox Lake, Roger E. Bradley of Lady Lake, FL, and Jeffrey L. (Sandy) Bradley of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo in 2005; brothers, James and Kenneth Griswold; sisters, Karen Williams and Gloria Wylesky; son-in-law, Patrick Finucan; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Betty will take place on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery, W7296 Co Rd J, Juneau.

The family would like to extend another special thank you to the staff at Home Again in Columbus.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.