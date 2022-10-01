Aug. 31, 1937—Sept. 28, 2022

WAUPUN—Betty Ann (Kukuk) Kloostra, left this earth and entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Betty was born August 31, 1937, the daughter of Wallace and Daisy (Fisher) Kukuk. Betty was the third of six children and enjoyed being part of a big family. She graduated from Cambria Friesland High School in 1955, and from Carroll College in 1959 where she received her Teaching degree.

She taught kindergarten her whole teaching career, starting in 1959 in Mt. Prospect, IL. In 1962 she taught her first year in the Waupun School District and taught in several schools but mostly at Washington Elementary. Betty enjoyed her students and made learning fun. She would often have former students come up to her around town and she was always interested in what they were doing now.

She retired in 1998. On June 23, 1962 she married Joe H. Kloostra and even though they were divorced years later, they remained friends.

Betty was very active in her church activities from a young age. She was part of many choirs, committees, and mission trips, as well as involved in Bible class, quilting group, and youth group to name a few. In fact when she was a very young girl and was asked what she wanted to do when she grew up she would say she wanted to be a missionary. Betty may not have had the opportunity to share her faith abroad but we truly believe she was the hands and feet of Jesus in her own little corner of the world.

Her kind, loving eyes and bright smile will be deeply and forever missed by her children: Julie Gilgenbach of Fond du Lac and David Kloostra (friend, Stephanie) of Rosendale; grandchildren: Anna (Anthony) Ihrig, Jacob David Kloostra, and Molly Ann Kloostra and their mom, Jennifer Kloostra; baby boy Ihrig, her first great-grandchild due in November; sisters: Lois Smith of Beaver Dam, Audrey Unertl of Beaver Dam; brother, Wally (Thena) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; sister-in-law, Janice of UT; and other in-laws, relatives, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors, and her church family whose lives she touch through the years.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William; sister, Evelyn; son-in-law, Daniel James Gilgenbach; former husband, Joe Kloostra; sister-in-law, Grace Kloostra; niece, Dawn Kloostra; and a great-nephew, Peter Lee.

The family wishes to thank the 2nd floor medical staff at Waupun Memorial Hospital, Dr. Riley, and the staff of the 400 wing at the Christian Home in Waupun, especially Flora. They cared for Grandma Betty with kindness and compassion in her time of need.

Funeral services for Betty Kloostra will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Waupun with Pastor Barry Lang officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

