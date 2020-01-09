Betty Ann Schwandt-Lawver, age 89, of Baraboo

BARABOO—Betty Ann Schwandt-Lawver, age 89, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Jan. 5, 2020, at Meadowview Memory Care in Baraboo, Wis. Betty was born in Mayville, Wis. in 1930; the third of seven children to Roland and Norma Voss.

Betty graduated from Mayville High School and went on to attended Saint Agnes School of Nursing where she received her diploma of nursing. Betty accepted her first position at Waupun Memorial Hospital where she met her first husband, Vincent Roy Schwandt, who was a patient.

Betty married Vincent in April of 1953 in Green Lake, Wis. Betty and Vincent moved to Fond du Lac, Wis. where they began their family. Vincent died unexpectantly at age 44. Betty continued to work at St. Anges Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis. for 21 years, continuing her nursing career and completed her bachelor’s degree and received a certificate of Public Health from Alverno College. Betty worked as a public health and school nurse for 12 years.

While working with the city of Fond du Lac, she met Clarence Lawver in the parking lot of the courthouse. Betty married Clarence November of 1983. Shortly after, she retired from the City of Fond du Lac Public Health Department. Clarence and Betty spent many happy years together traveling; especially enjoying winters in Yuma, Ariz. and visiting their children on the west coast.