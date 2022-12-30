July 18, 1928—Dec. 22, 2022

PORTAGE – Betty Arlene Cooper, age 94, of Portage, went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 22, 2022.

Betty was born on July 18, 1928, in Richland Center, WI, the daughter of Donald and Mabel (Hegenstone) Hardy. She was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Cooper on August 25, 1950.

Betty spent her time making a wonderful home for her husband and children. She helped Jerry run the Portage Tire Mart. Betty also enjoyed water skiing, golfing, bowling, curling, and watching basketball, football, and baseball. She fostered her relationship with Jesus Christ at the Grace Bible Church in Portage.

Betty was a devoted mother to her children: Michael (Mary) Cooper and Julie (Jeff) Ring; grandmother to: Allison (John) McCabe, Andrea (RJ) Butzen and Jesse Cooper; and great-grandmother to: Sadie Rae and John Riley McCabe, and a third great-grandchild to arrive to the Butzen family in June, all of whom survive her. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews; other relatives and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gerald “Jerry”, her brother, Bob and her sister, Phyllis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Grace Bible Church in Portage, with Pastor Jeremy Edmondson officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be at Grace Bible Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Tivoli in Portage and Agrace Hospice for their care and support.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.