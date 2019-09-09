Betty G. Pocius, age 93, formerly of Reeseville, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Clearview Nursing in Juneau.
The visitation will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor David Brandt will officiate and burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.
Betty Gertrude Fehling was born on April 9, 1926 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Carl and Gertrude (Ladwig) Fehling. She graduated from Beaver Dam High School. Betty worked for Johnson Controls in Watertown, retiring in 1991. She was active in the Lowell and Reeseville communities; helping out with different events for the Lowell VFW Post #9392 Auxiliary. She was devoted in taking care of her son, Honey, until her health wouldn’t allow it. Many would see her driving around the area in her bright yellow convertible.
Betty will be missed by her children, Doug (Patricia) Pocius of Lowell, Victor “Honey” Pocius of Juneau, and Kris (Neal) Kohlhoff of Clyman; four grandchildren, Michael Pocius, Bradley Pocius, Daniel Pocius (fiancée Amber Virre), and Joshua (Gillian) Kohlhoff of Beaver Dam; eight great-grandchildren, Alexa Suminski, Dylan Pocius, Logan Pocius, Madelyn Pocius, Spencer Pocius, Ella Pocius, Keller Bennett, and Asher Kohlhoff; a sister, Sharon Elske of Watertown; a sister-in-law, Carol Fehling, of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Harvey (Arlene) Fehling, James (Evelyn) Fehling, John Fehling, Robert Fehling, and infant brother, Ben Fehling; a brother-in-law, Dean Elske; and her dog, Fluffy.
If desired, memorials may be made in Betty Pocius’ name to Salem Lutheran Church, Lowell VFW Post #9392, or to a charity of choice.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
