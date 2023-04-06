May 7, 1929—April 1, 2023

PORTAGE—Betty Hilliard, age 93, of Portage, WI, passed away holding her family’s hands until her spirit peacefully left her body here on earth to be welcomed into God’s arms and reunited with loved ones Saturday, April 1, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI.

A Memorial Service for Betty will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at New Life Community Advent Christian Church in Baraboo with Rev. Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Rose Lawn Memorial Park in Madison at a later date.

Betty was born May 7, 1929 in Madison, WI, the daughter of Alvin and Clara (Strobusch) Butzine. Betty married Lyle Hilliard on April 30, 1949 and the couple enjoyed 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2006.

She worked as an Insurance Agent for M&I Bank Insurance Services for 25 years. Betty was always very meticulous and made sure everything in order. She loved to travel all around the world; some of the places she traveled to were Switzerland, Italy, Ireland, Germany and Aruba.

Betty had a sweet spot in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always wanted to make sure they had the best of things. She loved playing cards and was active with different senior citizen card groups. Betty was also very active with her church and was a part of different groups. She always made sure to live life to the fullest.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Randy) Rockweiler; two granddaughters: Connie (Dale) Curtin and Judi (Jason) Witterholt; four great-granddaughters: Jenna and Destinee Hayes, and Lily and Tessa Hebel; and great-grandson, Noah Witterholt. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lyle, and sisters: Marcella McCallum and June Hanson.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at St. Clare Hospital for their exceptional compassion and care for Betty and her entire family.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.