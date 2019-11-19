BEAVER DAM - Betty J. Indermuehle, of Beaver Dam, born to Esther and Howard Horn on May 13, 1931, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2019, at the age of 88.
Betty was a dedicated member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was known for her love of dogs and the delicious treats that she baked for her and her family to enjoy together. Betty will be remembered most for her generosity, caring nature, and spunky attitude.
Betty is survived by her sister, Patricia Messer, of Beaver Dam; her children, Barb (John) Straseskie, Rick (Holly) Indermuehle, and Gary Indermuehle of Beaver Dam; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Donna Lange and Eunice Stofflet; her husband, Roland Indermuehle; and her granddaughter, Kayla Hutter-Davis.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 12 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
